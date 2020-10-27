HAMMOND — North Oaks Medical Center’s new Interventional Radiology Biplane Suite is the first of its kind in the Gulf South to offer advanced technology to streamline care for stroke, heart, trauma and cancer patients, a news release said.
Strategically located near the hospital’s emergency department, the $2.5 million, 1500-square-foot suite took 10 months to construct and is powered by the Siemens Artis Q biplane unit.
North Oaks Interventional Radiologists Sean Gipson, Laura Leonards and Zachary Liner harness the biplane’s imaging capabilities to guide minimally invasive procedures designed to diagnose, treat and cure a variety of conditions, the release said.
The two rotating cameras are positioned on each side of the patient making it possible to capture highly detailed 2D and 3D images of blood vessels, tissue and blood flow in the brain, arteries and spine from multiple angles at once with one single injection of contrast dye.
“These real-time images combine diagnosis and treatment into one procedure with unprecedented precision,” Liner said. “This saves precious minutes in time-sensitive situations, lessens patient risk, radiation exposure and pain, involves smaller incisions than surgery, reduces the visibility of scarring, and supports quicker recovery.
“Using the unparalleled imaging detail provided by our biplane, we can detect and treat stroke, aneurysms, hardening of the arteries and other vascular and neurological conditions without antiquated, invasive surgical techniques. This technology further enhances the care we already deliver as a Primary Stroke and Level II Trauma Center,” Liner said.
The biplane’s purchase was funded in part by a North Oaks Foundation Giving Campaign launched in September 2018. Nearly $200,000 was raised by the foundation toward the purchase of the $1.8 million biplane.