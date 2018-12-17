Several members of the Livingston Parish Council said they were unaware the council had by default approved a tax exemption worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

How did it happen? The state economic development agency sent a notification about the exemption request to the assistant to the administrative assistant to the parish president, who overlooked the letter, parish officials said Monday. The parish approved the exemption when it did not respond in 30 days.

"It just got lost in the shuffle," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

The news of the parish's approval came to light last week when the Livingston Parish School Board publicly considered a request from New Orleans-based Joule Energy for an industrial tax exemption to build a utility-scale solar field outside Springfield.

The 36-acre project would receive $600,000 worth of local property tax exemptions over 10 years, should Joule Energy receive approval from the parish council, sheriff and school board, according to analysis from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. The company is expected to create one full-time job and 150 construction jobs.

The company got the go-ahead from the state Board of Commerce and Industry for the exemption on Oct. 31. But under new guidelines, Joule Energy needs sign-offs from the three parish agencies to take advantage of the full tax exemption.

David Bennett, head of the parish's economic development agency, advised the school board that the parish council had already approved the exemption by taking no action following the state's decision.

But the council members said that default decision happened because they were unaware of the application — not because they did not wish to discuss it at a public meeting.

“If the council is the final authority on what the parish government says 'yes' or 'no' to, then the letter needs to come to the council," said Parish Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert.

Bennett said the letter was improperly sent to the parish president's office by Louisiana Economic Development, which had asked the assessor for a contact at the parish. From now on, ITEP notifications will be sent to the parish council clerk, parish president and Bennett, he said.

"It just happened to be the state was sending it to a person it shouldn't have been, and we didn't know about it until after the fact," Bennett said.

The project is the parish's first under the latest set of guidelines allowing local taxing agencies to weigh in on whether to grant an 80 percent property tax exemption over 10 years to industrial firms.

Parish Council Chairman Jeff Ard said he does not believe anything malicious occurred, and he does not plan to bring the issue back for council approval, should that even be possible.

"I'm going to talk to the other councilmen," Ard said. "I really don't think anyone will have an issue with it, because we’ll get more money from the land than we were getting."

Ard said he thinks this is a good project because it would generate tax revenue from timberland that is otherwise unoccupied, while putting almost no strain on parish resources, such as roads or fire protection.

"You don't need any extra fire service for it because it's just a bunch of solar panels," he said.

Even with the tax exemption, the Joule Energy project is expected to bring in $800,000 in property and sales tax revenue over the next 20 years, according to the analysis from BRAC.

Talbert said it is important that the council review future projects in case they involve major capital investments or require infrastructure improvements by the parish.

Talbert and others cited Epic Piping as a cautionary tale: The construction of the giant manufacturing facility has put the local volunteer fire department at risk of a drop in its fire rating because it lacks resources to fight a fire at the plant.

On Thursday, the School Board unanimously approved a tax exemption for the solar project. Sheriff Jason Ard originally sent a letter opposing the project, but Joule Energy representatives are trying to meet with him to change his mind, Bennett said.

Jimmy Leonard, a consultant for Joule Energy, said the project was in "serious jeopardy" of not happening should it not receive the tax exemptions.

The company did come before the Parish Council in September for planning approval and a waiver on limestone driveways.

At that meeting, Shelby Easterly, an attorney for the company, told the Parish Council the solar field would produce electricity feeding into an Entergy line nearby.

Joule Energy President Robert Schmidt said the solar development would have adequate fencing and a drainage plan. He said it would not cause traffic backups because there would be just one person dropping by on a daily basis and a crew to mow the grass intermittently.