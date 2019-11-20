THURSDAY
Teen Movie Night — "Avengers Endgame": 4:45 p.m., South Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Kids Yoga: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Holiday Decor Exchange: Noon, South Branch and Main Branch Library. Bring in your gently used holiday decorations and maybe pick up a few new ones.
Classic Films Showcase: 1 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
MONDAY
Golden Age Club: 9 a.m., Main Branch and South Branch Library.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Hangout: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Tabletop Gaming: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
NOV. 28
Thanksgiving (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume Nov. 30.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season, beginning with the lighting of Old City Hall on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. On Nov. 30, there will be a Christmas open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, a ticketed event, will be on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The Kiwanis Club will host the lighting of the Christmas tree at Train Station Park on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club's "Christmas on the Bayou" Christmas parade will be Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. There will also be Christmas caroling in the village on Dec. 7 and 21. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.