HAMMOND — North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers and North Oaks Physician Group orthopaedic surgeons have selected Chloe Stokes, Austin Granier, Haleigh Pourciau and Brock Bankston as the 2019 student-athletes of the spring season in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.
Female and male students were chosen from both parishes, representing the months of February, March and April.
Chloe Stokes
Stokes is graduating as an honor student with a 4.0 GPA at Jewel Sumner High School in Kentwood. She has played softball with the Cowgirls throughout her high school career, ending this season with a .393 batting average and throwing 82 strikeouts as pitcher.
Cowgirls head softball coach Joanie Booty said Stokes is always prepared to take a captain’s role as an example to others of sportsmanship and scholarship on and off the field.
In addition to softball, Stokes is involved in Students Helping Students, the Beta Club and the Spanish Club.
Austin Granier
Granier graduated from Ponchatoula High with a 3.98 GPA and recently threw a complete game no-hitter for the Green Wave against Chalmette on Feb. 21.
As president of the Key Club, Granier actively sought to share his talents and experiences with others in the community.
“Austin really tries to be a leader in the community,” said Brett Vampran, Ponchatoula High School’s assistant baseball coach. “He serves as a coach in local recreational sports leagues and as an after-school tutor at the public library.”
Haleigh Pourciau
Pourciau, a sophomore at Walker High School, couples a 4.0 GPA with a .389 batting average and 1.2 ERA on the softball field.
“Haleigh is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” Wildcats softball coach Hali Fletcher said. “She leads by example in the classroom, in the hallways and always on the field. She is a student-athlete that balances both responsibilities proficiently.”
Brock Bankston
Third baseman Brock
Bankston, a third baseman at Albany High School, has a 4.0 GPA and recently garnered First Team All-District and All-Parish honors.
Bankston, who ended the year with a .300 batting average, is the “first guy on the field and the last to leave every day,” Hornets baseball coach Gabriel Woods said. “He excels in the classroom and encourages his teammates to also stand out.”
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, excel in athletic competition, participate in school and community organizations and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and peers. In May, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a “Student-Athlete of the Year” from all season honorees.
Nomination forms are available at northoaks.org/athlete or can be requested by calling North Oaks Sports Medicine at (985) 230-5248.