Dr. Robert Peltier, chief medical officer of North Oaks Health System, has been honored by the Louisiana Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives as recipient of its Physician Champion Regent Award for 2021.
The presentation was made in conjunction with the Louisiana Hospital Association's annual meeting and summer conference recently held in Orange Beach, Alabama.
The award recognizes an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives known for advancing the medical profession, as well as demonstrating outstanding leadership and commitment to quality care, patient safety and performance improvement, according to Kiley Cedotal, the group's Louisiana chapter president and North Oaks' vice president of strategic growth.
Peltier has served as chief medical officer of North Oaks since 2008. In addition, he is the medical director of Southeastern Louisiana University’s infirmary and a member of the Louisiana Hospital Association's Research and Education Foundation Board of Trustees and Physician Leadership Council. For the past three years, he has led the association's Chief Medical Officer Roundtable, where his leadership has helped to shape best practices for the state’s comprehensive medical response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.