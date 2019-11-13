THURSDAY
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch Library.
PageTurners: 5 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Computer Class — Microsoft Word 3: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to use features like cut and paste, spell check, and more in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Holiday Movie Night — "Frosty the Snowman": 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Mock ACT Testing: 9 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Busy Needles: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Lil' Roo's Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Loranger Branch, Independence Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
NOV. 21
