Walker has sent a news release about something that affects everyone in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
The city reminds residents that "baby wipes, paper towels, and even 'flushable' wipes may clog your sewer line and cause overflows."
"Due to increased disinfection and sanitizing in our homes to protect ourselves and families, we ask that residents be mindful of the paper being flushed down the toilet. Our sewage collection system depends on gravity and enough water flow to move human waste and biodegradable toilet paper. The system was not designed for napkins, paper towels, flushable wipes and especially nylon wipes. These items can very easily clog the collection system and cause sewer backups in homes and on the ground," the release said.