Night learning in Livingston
Livingston Parish Public Schools is offering several night classes through its Career and Tech Education. For the Fall 2018 semester, options are:
- A culinary course on baking and pastry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 16-Dec. 4, at Denham Springs High
- A coding class called Operation Spark, time to be determined on Thursdays, Aug. 30-Dec. 13, at LPPS Literacy and Tech Center
- A drone class called Flying Unmanned Aircraft Systems, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 16-Dec. 4, at Walker High
- An electrical class NCCER Electrical Level II, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21-Dec. 13, at Live Oak High. A prerequisite of NCCER Core and NCCER Electrical Level 1.
These courses are offered to current LPPS high school students free of charge. Sign up by Aug. 14 at tinyurl.com/ya6kqclk. Contact Jody Purvis at jody.purvis@lpsb.org and Staci Polozola at staci.polozola@lpsb.org.
Carter House open houses
The Historic Carter House Society is hosting a series of open houses at the home, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. The next ones are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 26. Children under 12 are admitted free. Adults are charged $5.
Calling golfers
The Denham Springs Athletic Association annual Golf Classic is Aug. 18 at Greystone Golf and Country Club. The four-player scramble has a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Cost is $100 per player with lunch and a driving range open starting at 12:30 p.m. Dinner and awards start at 6 p.m. Contact Paul Guitrau at (225) 754-2581 or paul.guitrau@mcdermott.com for information on the tournament or sponsorship.
The seventh annual Sheriff Jason Ard's Golf Tournament has shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Carter Plantation, 23475 Carter Trace, Springfield. Visit the Sheriff Jason Ard Livingston Parish Facebook page for the entry form.
Arts activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has many things scheduled.
A local art exhibit, "The Way of Water,” is being held in conjunction with the Smithsonian's "Water/Ways" exhibit. The display will be Aug. 1-Sept. 22 at the gallery at 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. "Water/Ways" is from Aug. 11-Sept. 22 at Historic Old City Hall.
Other arts council activities:
- From Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will accept entries from current and former residents of the parish. It is seeking original art for exhibition and possible inclusion in a coffee-table style book. Visit artslivingston.org for information.
- Learn to play the mountain dulcimer on Tuesdays in September and October. Class fee is $50, which includes all books and materials, as well as rental of an instrument.
- Several painting classes are scheduled, including Painting on Reclaimed Wood, which starts Aug. 21; and a children's class focusing on a swamp scene that starts Aug. 25.
Contact the Arts Council of Livingston Parish at (225) 664-1168 for information on any of the events.