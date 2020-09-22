HAMMOND — Julie Santangelo Ponder, of Independence, and Diane Rabalais, of Ponchatoula, have joined Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology’s team of providers as certified women’s health nurse practitioners.
Located in Hammond, Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology provides care for women of all ages in all stages of life.
Rabalais comes to Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology with five years of experience as a women’s health nurse practitioner based in Hammond and seven years of overall experience gained at obstetrics and gynecology clinics and hospitals on the north shore and New Orleans. She is worked as a staff registered nurse on the labor and delivery unit at North Oaks Medical Center for 10 years before becoming a nurse practitioner.
Rabalais graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She earned a master’s degree in nursing as a Women’s Health nurse practitioner through the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She is certified by the National Certification Corporation.
Santangelo Ponder has practiced as a women’s health nurse practitioner on the north shore for 15 years. She began her nursing career as a labor and delivery staff registered nurse at North Oaks Medical Center 20 years ago.
Her career also encompasses stints as a clinical nurse educator for Southeastern Louisiana University and as a health care provider educator for Warner Chilcott and Ther-Rx Pharmaceuticals.
Santangelo Ponder solidified her interest in a nursing career as a junior volunteer at North Oaks Medical Center while in high school. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated from the University of South Alabama with a master’s degree in nursing as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. She is certified by the National Certification Corporation.