BATON ROUGE — Some of LSU’s best and brightest students — President’s Alumni Scholars and Flagship Scholars — and the donors who funded their scholarships were recognized by the LSU Alumni Association at the Lod Cook Alumni Center on Nov. 21.
President’s Alumni Scholarships were awarded to the university’s Top 10 entering first-year students:
Alexandra Rose Basse, Folsom
Mary Grace Anabella Beck, Baton Rouge
Sabra Renee Belott, Granbury, Texas
Jill Elizabeth Bohnet, Spring, Texas
Cade Riley Ganepa, Denham Springs
Natalia Gomez, Austin, Texas
Chris Sansar Gupta, Alexandria
Martin Yavorov Ivanchev, North Potomac, Maryland
Oluwatobi Tolunimi Ojenfakinde, Shreveport
Ashley Sheridan Patron, Belle Chasse
The President’s Alumni Scholars, also known as Cain Scholars, receive awards funded through the association from an endowment made in memory of Ola and Ruth Cain by Gordon A. Cain and Mary H. Cain. Resident and nonresident students receive the full cost of attendance for eight semesters. The value for Louisiana residents is approximately $33,000 per year; for nonresidents, $50,000 per year. The award includes a $2,000 study abroad stipend and the opportunity to earn up to an additional $1,550 per year by participating in the President’s Future Leaders in Research Program.
Flagship Scholarships, funded by individual donors, organizations and alumni chapters through the Alumni Association, were awarded to 350 students. Residents receive $3,500 per year and nonresidents receive $20,500 per year. Recipients can earn up to an additional $1,550 by participating in the President’s Student Aide program, which provides an opportunity for students to work on campus in one of the university’s departments.