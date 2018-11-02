A human bone recovered from the Tickfaw River by a debris cleanup crew in August has been identified as that of a man who was reported missing in 2016 after failing to return from a fishing trip, authorities said Friday.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced that said the bone belonged to Oscar Kinchen, of Livingston. Foul play is not suspected, he said.
Workers doing a multi-million dollar river cleanup south of La. 42 discovered the bone entangled in debris on Aug. 6.
Ard said the Sheriff's Office then submitted the bone to the LSU FACES Lab, which specializes in forensic anthropology and identifying human remains. The lab used DNA evidence to match the bone to Kinchen, who was listed in a Sheriff's Office database as missing from that same area, according to Lori Steele, a spokeswoman for Ard.
Ard said a friend of Kinchen's reported him missing on July 21, 2016. The friend told detectives Kinchen was last seen walking down a driveway towards the Tickfaw River off of Lorin Efferson Road in Livingston on July 16, 2016.
Kinchen would have been 61 years old.
The investigation continues.