The Tangipahoa Professional Women will meet Sept. 25 at Fleur De Lis Reception Hall in Ponchatoula.
Networking begins at 11:30 a.m.; lunch and business will start at noon.
The lunch sponsor for September is Krewe da Cha Chas, and Andrea Kopfler will tell the group about Krewe da Cha Chas and its upcoming Bling A Pair to Save A Pair event.
Make reservations and pay for the TPW meeting at www.tangipw.org. Advance payment is $18, by noon Sept. 24. On-site registration is $25. Visitors are welcome.
Tangipahoa Professional Women is an organization with a primary focus to support women in business. The mission of TPW is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. For information about visit the website or visit Facebook – Tangipahoa Professional Women’s Organization.