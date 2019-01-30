The LSU Agricultural Center, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, is holding a Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training for growers of fresh produce who are required under the Food Safety Modernization Act — Produce Safety rule to attend such a training, a news release said.
This training will include an optional Good Agricultural Practices Food Safety Plan Writing Workshop and will take place Feb. 6-7 at the LSU AgCenter’s Tangipahoa Parish office, 305 E. Oak St., Amite. Those who are interested in only the part of the training needed for compliance have the option of attending only the first day of the training. Participants must be present for all of the training on that day to get for the certificate that verifies compliance with the training requirement.
For details about the training or to register, visit lsu.edu/departments/nfs/outreach/psa-training.htm.
People are asked to register in advance. The fee for the training is $20, which includes lunch and refreshments.
The Food Safety Modernization Act became law in 2011. People who grow produce (fruits, vegetables, herbs, tree nuts, peanuts, mushrooms and sprouts) that is consumed raw, for sale to others, are among the groups that are affected by this law. Visit fda.gov/downloads/Food/GuidanceRegulation/FSMA/UCM472887.pdf for a fact sheet summarizing produce safety rule requirements. Visit fda.gov/downloads/Food/GuidanceRegulation/FSMA/UCM472499.pdf to see if a farm is exempt from at least some of the requirements.
For information, contact LSU AgCenter horticulture agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 686-3020, or extension food safety specialist Achyut Adhikari at ACAdhikari@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 578-2529. For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the event.