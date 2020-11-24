Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leaders held their annual project training day Nov. 7.
Local 4-H students rotated through five different project stations to help them prepare for their 4-H project books. These stations included learning about coding, how to tie a fishing hook, how to make dog toys, the importance of recycling and importance of physical health.
At the first station, Junior Leaders Emma Gaudet and Shane Nettles taught about binary coding and created bracelets to show what it would look like to code your initials. At the second station, Junior Leaders Cadence Wolfe and Kailey Echols taught the 4-H students the importance of fishing and how to tie a fishing hook.
Next, 4-H students were led by Kindal Coates, Renee Starns and Phoenix Bhramayana on pet care and how to make dog toys. Students then rotated to the next station, led by Maddie Vulgamore and Taylor Coates, to learn the importance of recycling and to create a recycled bottle pen holder. At the final station, Sidney Salass and Haleigh Nettles learned about physical health by practicing yoga.