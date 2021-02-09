DENHAM SPRINGS — Art classes for youths and adults have returned on a limited basis to the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery, and the latest offering was a youth water coloring class conducted by veteran art teacher Shelly Frederick.
For many months during the past year, classes were suspended because of limitations on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants in the few classes that have since been held follow all protocols such as social distancing and wearing face masks to help alleviate any possible spread of the virus.
Frederick, who led the class of aspiring artists in a session on Feb. 6, said of once again being able to hold classes, “it’s been great being able to come back and teach art, especially to the children … those who come really enjoy the experience. I am looking forward to teaching more class for both adults and children.
“I am convinced that bringing art to those who so enjoy it makes for a better community.
"I think that many of our local artists have really missed the opportunities that the Arts Council of Livingston Parish has to offer during the pandemic. It’s good to be back.”
For her latest class, Frederick chose to teach her young students how to draw and watercolor tulips. She tailors her classes to all age and skill levels and her approach to drawing, and then painting a pretty picture allows each to create something of which they can be proud.
Following their teacher’s careful directions, the youngsters began by drawing a large “U,” which was then crossed by diagonal lines forming the tulip flower. She then showed how to add the leaves by drawing long, broad lines. A pot for the tulips followed.
Once the drawings were complete, the children began to paint their pictures.
Emma Miles, 9, said she began drawing pictures when she was about 5 years old. “I like to draw and paint, and I learn more about art by coming to these classes,” she said.
Laci Dudley, a student at Live Oak Junior High, said she started drawing when she was young and has continued to enjoy her love of art through classes at her school and at the gallery. “I come to classes here because it's fun and I learn more about art,” she said.
Zoey Pearson, a fifth grader at Eastside Elementary, said she has been drawing and painting since she was in the third grade. “My favorite is drawing landscapes, but I enjoy drawing just about anything,” she said. Zoey said she is also taking dance and that she plays the piano. An ambitious young lady, she said, “When I grow up I want to be a pianist, a professional dancer and an artist.”
Surveying the young artists busily at their tasks, Frederick said, “this is what it is all about … sharing the love of art with youngsters who just might be tomorrow’s productive artists as adults.”