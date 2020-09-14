Livingston Parish schools will remain closed Tuesday as Hurricane Sally inches closer to landfall.
School officials announced the district's closure late Monday, citing the area being under an ongoing hurricane warning and flash flood watch as the reasoning. Schools were also closed Monday.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said officials will review weather conditions Tuesday to determine whether school will open Wednesday.
The closure comes right before the district is set to relax virtual learning restrictions and bring back most students to campuses as the state moves into Phase 3 reopening.
If school resumes Wednesday, grades 6 and 9 will return fulltime, followed by grades 7 and 10 Thursday and grades 8 and 11 Friday. Seniors will return fulltime Monday.
Sally is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning in Mississippi.