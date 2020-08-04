HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has received a newly endowed scholarship from the Hammond-Ponchatoula Sunrisers Rotary Club, a news release said.
A $30,000 commitment, the endowed scholarship will provide a minimum $1,000 annual award to a Southeastern student who is a resident of Hammond or Ponchatoula and is involved in community service.
“This is an exciting day for the Hammond-Ponchatoula Sunrisers Rotary Club. Over six years ago, our club made a commitment to Southeastern to underwrite an endowed scholarship that will benefit a deserving student from our community each year,” said Rotary President Deek DeBlieux. “That commitment has been fully funded, and we are excited to be a partner with Southeastern. I want to thank all of our members and past presidents for their commitment and leadership in making this gift a reality.”