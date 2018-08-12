A man’s body was recovered Saturday evening after a boating incident earlier that day in Lake Pontchartrain.
The body of Milton B. Gomez, 66, of Ponchatoula, was found around 7:15 p.m. about a mile south of where the Tangipahoa River feeds into the lake in Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
Officials were alerted about an unmanned 17-foot vessel in Lake Pontchartrain on Saturday afternoon. Wildlife and Fisheries agents, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the search.
It is not known how Gomez entered the water, Wildlife and Fisheries said. His body was found without a personal flotation device.
The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office will determine his official cause of death.