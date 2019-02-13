Lake Urgent Care, 29373 Walker S. Road, holds a ribbon-cutting Jan. 31, 2019, with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. The new facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, as well as holidays. The clinic is accredited by the Urgent Care Association. Participating are, from left, Mark Reddinger, COO; the Rev. Johnson Kuriappilly, chaplain; Janelle Tessier, State Farm Insurance; Steve Sellars, CEO; Sister Helen Cahill; Stephanie Manson, COO; Kevin DiBenedetto, medical director; Phil Rainer, vice president corporate strategy and development; and John Blount, Blount General Contractors.