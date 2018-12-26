The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Licensing Section advises all Louisiana boat owners that beginning Jan. 1, motorboat registration will increase by $9 for each boating length category. Motorboat registration is valid for a three-year period.
The additional fees are a result of Act 698 of the 2018 Regular Legislative Session and will be dedicated to LDWF’s Aquatic Plant Control Fund to be used to fight aquatic plants and invasive aquatic species across the state.
For information, contact LDWF’s Licensing Section at (225) 765-2898 or visit www.wlf.la.gov.