THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Google Drive: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn the many ways in which Google Drive can be used for uploading, organizing and sharing files in the cloud in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Krewe of Omega Mardi Gras Parade: 6:30 p.m., Downtown Hammond.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
African American Honorary Service Award: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Color of Tangipahoa Oral History Project: 11 a.m., Amite Branch Library. A recorded interview with local historian and genealogist Antoinette Harrell and branch manager Avery Smith.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
"Frankenstein": 7:30 p.m., Columbia Theater, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. This production of this timeless classic will be bold and thrilling, while also paying homage to the original, frightening writing of Mary Shelley.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Seussabration Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3:30 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Computer Class — Outlook: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn to create a free Microsoft Outlook email account and use its features to send, receive and organize email messages in this class.
Louisiana Journeys: 6 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library. Robert Martin, Trooper Melvin McElwee Sr. and Jim Perrin will host a presentation covering civil war events in and around Ponchatoula.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.
FEB. 28
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
ONGOING
Bon á Tiere Printmaking Exhibition: Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Curated by Ernest Milsted, Southeastern Louisiana University printmaking professor; Bon á Tiere features the work of 16 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and New York. Through Feb. 28.