Denham Springs High School graduates Ella Otken and Gabrielle Mejia were awarded a total of four $1,000 scholarships from Pelican State Credit Union.
Otken and Mejia are members of Pelican’s Denham Springs branch, 145 Rushing Road W. In recognition of their outstanding academic achievements and community service efforts, they are two of 13 college-bound students across the state of Louisiana to receive awards this year, a news release said.
In addition to winning the scholarship for her parish, Otken was awarded the Heart for Service Award for displaying first-class service and dedication in her community, and the Pelican Perseverance Award for exemplifying strength and determination to overcome life’s challenges. She spent hundreds of hours volunteering in her community at various organizations such as Ochsner Hospital’s Cancer Center and the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council.
Mejia was the winner of Pelican’s internal award, which honors the exceptional accomplishments of a student who is related to a Pelican employee. Gabrielle made the A/B Honor Roll in 2019, has been a member of the Livingston Parish Children’s Choir since 2015, and served as vice president of the Library Club in 2019 and 2020.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican team members reviewed applications from the 90 high school students that applied. Award recipients are encouraged to use their scholarship to cover expenses like tuition, textbooks, and meal and housing plans.
“As we conclude year 13 of this terrific program, we cannot express enough how proud we are to continue to help the young minds of tomorrow. Giving back is and always will be the foundation on which Pelican was built, and the Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program and its recipients are a true representation of that,” Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad said.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For information about eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.