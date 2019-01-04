The city of Denham Springs can finally purchase the downtown bank building it's been using as a temporary city hall and move forward on plans to fix it up and make it permanent.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has signed off on $4 million in reimbursements that will allow the city to purchase and renovate the building at 116 N. Range Ave.

The city administration moved into the former bank building after the August 2016 flood badly damaged the old municipal offices near Government Drive.

The original letter of intent signed on the former Capitol One bank building put the purchase price at $1 million.

Landry said the renovation is expected to cost from $1 million to $1.5 million and involve building out a new council chambers/courtroom, improving access through the building and separating out the city marshal's office so that people in shackles are not walking through offices.

“We’re not going to build the Taj Mahal. We’re just building City Hall,” Landry said in an interview Friday.

Landry said the city will demolish what he affectionately calls "Wet City Hall." The city would like to build a park there with an 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot pavilion.

He said FEMA may also approve using extra funds to purchase more police cars and fire trucks.