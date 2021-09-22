Dr. Marylynn Nguyen has joined Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond.
Nguyen said, “I enjoy getting to know my patients as individuals. The earlier that I can begin a provider-patient relationship with them, the better opportunity I have to empower them with the knowledge and support necessary to take optimal care of their health through every phase of life.”
A junior fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Nguyen is trained in minimally invasive interventions, including laparoscopy and da Vinci robotic surgery. She completed her internship and residency through LSU’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. She earned her medical degree through the LSU Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology is at 15813 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive, Suite 200, North Oaks Clinic Building, North Oaks Medical Center campus in Hammond.