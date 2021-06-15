On May 12, 2021, Independence Leadership Academy awarded 12 students with a distinguished leadership award. These students were nominated by their teachers for following all PBIS expectations, showing leadership skills, volunteering to help others, and showing growth in their academics. Each student received a certificate and a student leader T-shirt. The students include, from left, back row, Sha'riah Dokes, Christopher Banks, Irvin Meraz, Romina Rangel, Morgan Spencer, and Bayleigh Baker; middle row, Ela'jah Baham, Benjamin Joseph, Dean Tyler, and Liam Creel; and front row, Genesis Ocana Espinoza and Makayla Valdez.