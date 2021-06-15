Before the last bell rang in May, Independence Leadership Academy awarded 12 students with a distinguished leadership award.
These students were nominated by their teachers for following all PBIS expectations, showing leadership skills, volunteering to help others and showing growth in their academics. Each student received a certificate and a student leader T-shirt.
The students include Sha'riah Dokes, Christopher Banks, Irvin Meraz, Romina Rangel, Morgan Spencer, Bayleigh Baker, Ela'jah Baham, Benjamin Joseph, Dean Tyler, Liam Creel, Genesis Ocana Espinoza and Makayla Valdez.