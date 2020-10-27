HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University will host its third leadership conference designed specifically for high school students at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
The EvolveU High School Leadership Conference has gone virtual with this year’s conference titled “Launching into Leadership,” and registration is open. The one-day conference for high school students is designed to equip, empower and inspire with valuable leadership skills delivered via Zoom, according to a news release.
“The EvolveU High School Leadership Conference is the ultimate experience for a student looking to grow their leadership skills, communication techniques, and networking strategies,” said Marjorie Parker, Office for Student Engagement director and chair of the EvolveU High School Leadership Conference. “We are transitioning our annual conference for high school leaders to a virtual platform and are looking forward to providing an exciting, intentional and engaging conference for students in grades 9-12.”
Registration is $15 per student. Students can register individually or high school counselors or teachers can register a group of students at once. Those who register by Oct. 28 will receive a conference T-shirt and swag items. Visit the EvolveU website at southeastern.edu/evolveu to register high school scholars.
Contact evolveu@southeastern.edu for information.