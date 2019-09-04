Get those pet costumes ready
A Pet Spooktacular Costume Contest will be held Oct. 5 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Lineup will start at noon and the event starts at 12:30 p.m. All pets are welcome. Entry is $10 and $5 for each additional entry. First, second and third place will be awarded for Anything Goes, Most Spooktacular and Down on the Bayou.
For questions, text (225) 788-6940. For early registration, visit www.rrrofsouthla.com.
Meet the local heroes
The Livingston Parish Library is hosting Community Heroes Day to celebrate first responders and everyday heroes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The free inaugural event will be hosted at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch and is open to all ages.
People can meet local first responders and participate in games, face painting and other activities. Attendees will be treated to free food and beverages available on a first come, first served basis.
First responders include:
- Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 3, 4 & 5
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Walker Police Department
- Denham Springs Police Department
- Acadian Ambulance Service
For information on the library's Community Heroes Day, visit the library website at mylpl.info/CommunityHeroesDay.
Senior citizen group announces 2020 trips
The VFW Travelers announces its 2020 trips, and sign-up has begun for the motor coach trips.
The senior citizen group will travel to Mount Rushmore on June 5-15 and The Ark on Sept. 13-19. To join one or both trips, call (225) 665-2930. For a flier, visit www.grouptrip.com/vfwtravelers.
Meet the candidates
The Livingston Parish Republican Women is sponsoring a Meet-and-Greet the Candidates night. Candidates running for office in Livingston Parish have been invited. Each candidate is asked to give a short introduction and the position they are seeking. Candidates will then break out into different areas where residents can ask questions.
The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Forest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs. Call (225) 573-9633 for more information.
Arts Avenue vendors needed
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is seeking artists interested in a vendor booth during the Denham Springs Fall Festival on Oct. 5 for Arts Avenue. Arts Avenue, on Mattie Street, is open to artists selling original artwork. For information, visit artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Big Band show set for Old South
A big band featuring Robert Reynolds and his King Creole Orchestra will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Old South Jamboree, on Florida Boulevard, Walker. Music will feature songs from the 1950s and 1960s, including Randy Bertrand performing Elvis tunes.
Save the date
- The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p..m. Nov. 2 at the church, 28521 Walker South Road, Walker.
- The French Settlement Creole Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Creole House Museum and Pavilion behind Town Hall.