WALKER — The staff of the Livingston Parish Library System chose as its summer theme “Discover a Universe of Stories at the Library” and has pursued a number of events for the past several weeks emphasizing that theme.
The latest hands-on activity under the theme was the galaxy jar necklace crafting event held July 11 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Participants made pendants that were reminiscent of the galaxies enclosed in tiny clear jars.
Jennifer Oglesby, digital services librarian at the branch, said the evening’s activity was “a fun craft inspired by the unsurpassed beauty of the galaxies and nebula in outer space.”
Oglesby said she discovered the galaxy jar necklaces on the internet. “I just thought that with a little effort and lots of fun that we could create a tiny, colorful galaxy in a little bottle,” she said.
Participants were each given three small plastic cups, stirrers, a cotton ball, small glass bottles with corks, tiny eye hooks and brown cord. Oglesby instructed the necklace builders to divide their wad of cotton into much smaller balls and to then select food coloring that would be used to tint the balls of cotton. The selected food coloring was mixed with white glue in the plastic cups and stirred until brilliant colors were created. Small balls of cotton were then stirred into the cups and then carefully inserted into the bottles.
Layers of cotton balls dyed different colors were carefully stacked into the bottles using the stirrers. As each ball was inserted, various shades of glitter was inserted into the bottles using miniature funnels. When complete, corks were pushed tightly into the bottles, the eye hoop was screwed in, and the cord was threaded through the eye.
As the participants went about creating their necklaces, much of the talk centered on the role that the modern library plays in the life of a community. Betty Schoettle said of the Livingston Parish Library System, “I love everything about the library, especially the Cricut (a cutting and drawing machine)!”
“I love it ... especially the activities like the one we are having tonight," said library patron Danette Brunet. "Every time I come here I learn something besides what can be learned in books.”
Another necklace creator, Kimberly Rouchon, said, “I am a library nerd. I like to get cards from as many libraries as I can. I just love libraries and what they have to offer.”
Rouchon's friend, Adam Callender, said that once he and Rouchon made a trip together and tried to obtain as many library cards as they possibly could. “Most places where we stopped gave us a library card for the asking. A few asked us for residency information, but we still brought back quite a few cards.”
“I come to the library three or four times a month," said attendee Bill Tucker. "I especially like the craft programs like we are having tonight. I have learned many crafts over the years at the library.”
Oglesby reminded the participants the evening’s activity counted toward participation in the Livingston Library System’s Summer Reading Program.
The library is offering three program levels:
- Children complete the summer reading program by reading 10 picture books or five chapter books. Books read aloud by parents count, so preschoolers and babies can also participate.
- Teens can read three books and attend three summer reading events, or a combination of those.
- Adults can read three books and attend three summer reading events, or a combination of those.
Oglesby said prizes will be offered through weekly drawings and grand prizes will be offered through drawings at the end of the summer. Each branch conducts its own awards program, she said.