North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers have joined with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center providers to select Jaylee Womack and Cameron Collier, of Ponchatoula High School, as Student-Athletes of the Winter Season for Nov. 2021-Jan. 2022.
With a 3.85 GPA, senior Jaylee Womack is in her fourth year as a shooting forward on the girls basketball team. This season, she has averaged 28.9 points per game for a total of 928 points, 305 rebounds and 103 assists. Over the course of her high school career, she scored more than 2,700 points. Womack’s senior year ended in winning the 2022 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 5A state championship title and her selection as the LHSAA Class 5A outstanding player.
“Jaylee is ranked as the No. 1 player in our state. She is a phenomenal player,” affirms Ponchatoula High School girls basketball coach Patricia Landaiche. “In addition to her accolades on the court, she is a kind and compassionate individual off the court. She will lend a helping hand to anyone in need.”
Outside of school, she belongs to the Bethlehem Baptist Church and Peer Leadership Group and enjoys assisting with toy drives and camps for children. She routinely volunteers with Special Olympics Louisiana, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival and Brittany Landaiche Memorial Foundation. During Hurricane Ida recovery, she assisted with providing meals to those in need and can often be found selling concessions, running the clock or keeping stats for local junior high school basketball games.
At school, Womack is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and Student Council.
Cameron Collier is a junior with a 3.27 GPA on the boys basketball team, who averages 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game.
Voted favorite player by Ponchatoula High School summer basketball campers, Collier gives of his spare time to tutor his teammates. He also volunteers with Special Olympics Louisiana.
“Cameron is an exceptional leader for our team,” Ponchatoula High School head boys basketball coach Tom Taylor said. “He has demonstrated unmatched dedication to his team and the program’s standards. No matter what was asked of him this season, he did his very best.”
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, excel in athletic competition, participate in school and community organizations and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and their peers.
In May 2022, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a Student-Athlete of the Year from all season honorees.
Nomination forms are available at www.northoaks.org/studentathlete.