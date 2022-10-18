Art and Animals
The Animals in Art exhibit and reception is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs.
- The Vitalant Blood Drive bus will be on hand. Register at donors.vitalant.org.
- The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will have dogs on hand for adoptions.
- "American Idol" contestant and recording artist Ashton Gill will perform at 11 a.m.
This event is in conjunction with Customer Appreciation Day for the Arts and Antique District in Denham Springs.
Halloween activities
Trick or Treat hours
Walker: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Unincorporated Livingston Parish: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Pumpkins patches
Walker Parks and Recreation Department: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Admission is free. walkerparksandrecreeation.com.
Hallow Jack's Pumpkin Patch: 6834 Magnolia Bridge Road, Denham Springs. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Halloween.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. Patch will be open through Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
Other activities
FALL FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs. stfrands.org.
Trunk or Treat Event at South Park: 6- 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Learn the history of voting
Through Friday, Oct. 22, the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” is at Old City Hall in Denham Springs.
A related book club program will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Denham Springs-Walker Library. The group will discuss “The Woman’s Hour,” written by Elaine Weiss, which explores the struggles to ratify the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote.
Breast cancer awareness campaign
In support of breast cancer awareness, the Livingston Police Department will begin an annual endeavor to help raise money for research, and honor those who have had breast cancer.
During October, officers will wear pink badges on their uniforms in support of this mission.
To raise money, the department is asking for a $25 or more donation. In response, a pink vinyl ribbon with the last name of honorees will be displayed in the rear window of police units throughout October.
Honorees' names will also be listed on a plaque and hung inside the Livingston Town Hall during a reception Oct. 27. At the reception, donors and honorees can meet the officer whose unit displayed their pink ribbon throughout the month.
Also during this reception, the Livingston Police Department will present a check to the Susan G. Komen foundation, and attendees will get to hear from those who have been affected by breast cancer.
Donations can be made at townoflivingston.com/thin-pink-line. The donation amount can be entered there as well as the honoree's name.