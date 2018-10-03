Football fans were rewarded for the long wait in traffic headed toward Live Oak on Friday night with a game some are calling a classic.
An emotional four-quarter roller-coaster for Denham Springs and Live Oak came down to an exhilarating 69-yard score on a trick play as wide receiver Rhett Rosevear completed a double pass by lofting a first-down heave to Grant Richardson for the 31-27 win.
Richardson crossed the goal line with 3:11 left, giving Live Oak the lead back for good after Denham Springs had stormed from 20 points down.
"I feel like I'm on top of the world," Rosevear said afterward. "One of the biggest moments of my life."
The entertaining result of the annual Live Oak-Denham Springs matchup helped conclude a memorable first half to high-school football's regular season.
Walker is still perfect as the Wildcats (5-0 overall, 1-0 in District 4-5A) prepare to face Zachary (3-2, 1-0) on the road Friday in their biggest test yet. Ditto for Albany as the Hornets, also 5-0, take a step up in competition when they open 7-3A action at Bogalusa.
Live Oak (4-1, 1-1) continued to validate its top-10 state ranking as the Eagles defeated their La. 16 rival for the third time in four years.
As for Denham, the Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-1) are oh-so close to sporting their own perfect record.
The gut-wrenching loss to Live Oak came three weeks after losing a 64-63 nail-biter against Ponchatoula in their only other setback so far.
"It was a great battle," Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. "It was exactly what we thought it was going to be."
On a night when Live Oak ran the ball 51 times, it was the late-game trickery that saved the day.
Rosevear, the team's backup quarterback, received a lateral from Sal Palermo in the right flat before hooking up with Richardson running deep down the middle of the field.
Still, the Eagles needed an interception by Tanner Martin with less than 2 minutes remaining to preserve victory.
It was the kind of ending few would have predicted when Live Oak raced to a 20-0 lead.
Denham Springs got within 23-7 going into halftime, then controlled most of the next two quarters behind its highflying passing attack.
Live Oak trailed 27-23 when its defense finally mustered a stop, forcing a punt as the Yellow Jackets were threatening to put the game away.
The Eagles took over from their own 20 with 4:50 remaining, setting the stage for Rosevear's big moment.
Walker readies for Zachary
Quarterback Ethan McMasters continued to pile up passing yards as Walker continues to pile up wins.
McMasters threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns in an easy 50-22 victory at Scotlandville, completing a 5-0 start for the Wildcats.
Can this keep up?
Zachary (3-2, 1-0) is coming off its second loss, but both of those defeats came against teams that — like Zachary — won state championships last year. University was a 49-27 winner at Zachary. The Broncos were beaten by Catholic 31-30 earlier in the year.
Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas are two of the area's most talented wide receivers and have combined with McMasters to give Walker a dangerous passing game. BJ Lockhart is an explosive weapon out of the backfield who scored on a 75-yard run last week.
Albany opens district
Albany blew by Sci Academy 28-0 on Friday to stay unbeaten in their first season under coach Mike Janis. Bogalusa is coming off a 16-12 victory over South Plaquemines and snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.
In other action this week, Springfield (2-3, 0-2) continues 9-2A play with a home game against Pope John Paul II.