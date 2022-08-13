Southside Elementary and Junior High students got a first look at their new schools on the first day of school on Aug. 9.
It was the first day back in a traditional school building for students at Southside Elementary and the adjoining Southside Junior High, previously separate schools that were torn down after extensive damage from the 2016 floods.
Since 2016, the students were taught in temporary campus buildings set up next to Juban Park Elementary and Juban Park Middle School, respectively. The two schools were rebuilt together on the original Southside Junior High campus on La. 16.