HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association is seeking nominees for Alumnus of the Year, Young Alumnus of the Year and Distinguished Alumni from each of the university’s five colleges.
Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs said the Alumni Association established its awards program in 1969 to honor outstanding graduates and to celebrate their achievements.
The Alumnus of the Year Award is given to someone who has utilized their degree to achieve outstanding accomplishments in their field on an international or national basis, Biggs said.
The Young Alumnus of the Year Award, Biggs added, was created in 2011 to recognize an individual age 40 or under who has already achieved outstanding success in his or her vocational field and has demonstrated a continued commitment to Southeastern and his or her community.
Distinguished Alumni awards from each college are presented to individuals who are notable among the best of Southeastern graduates and have used their degrees to become successful in their chosen fields on the local or state level, have demonstrated service to Southeastern, and contributed to their communities, Biggs said.
Criteria for each award, as well as nomination forms, are available online at southeastern.edu/alumniawards. Nomination packets are due to the Alumni Center by Feb. 1. Packets consist of a completed nomination form; a copy of the nominee’s resume, CV, LinkedIn Profile, or similar professional summary; optional letters of support from individuals other than the nominator, newspaper or magazine article featuring the nominee; or other items of interest.
Self-nominations are acceptable, Biggs said, and all nominees must be able to attend the Alumni Awards Dinner and Homecoming football game Oct. 11-12.
For information, contact the Alumni Association at (985) 549-2150.