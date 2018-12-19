WALKER — The City Council, in a special meeting Dec. 17, agreed to purchase a 4.4-acre tract of land on Florida Boulevard near Park Street for $200,000 for use as a possible addition to the city’s system of parks and green spaces.
The city agreed to pay the owners of the land, the Bo Sibley family, $20,000 a year for the next 10 years. Mayor Jimmy Watson said acquiring the land will be a benefit to the city. He added that the land originally appraised for about $500,000 but that the Sibleys had settled on a price of $200,000 as a service to the city.
“We will explore the best use for this really nice piece of property, and we are considering many different possibilities including using it for recreational purposes such as horseshoe courts where senior citizens and others could go for exercise and recreation,” Watson said. "We will barnstorm and come up with good uses for this property."
Chief of staff Jamie Etheridge said acquisition of the property was in line with the city’s master plan, which calls for expanding parks and green space in the city.
“Purchasing this land was a no-brainer,” the mayor said.
Voting for the measure were Councilmen David Clark, Gary Griffin and Richard Wales. Councilwoman Scarlett Milton Major abstained because of her family's ties to the land, and Councilman Eric Cook was absent.
Also at the meeting, Etheridge said UMS Corp. of Hammond was chosen as the firm that will install the AMI-Water Meter System, which gained council approval earlier this year.
The system will feature an automatic water usage measurement system that will allow the city to monitor water use on a remote, computerized basis. The new metering system will allow the city to constantly monitor water usage. Etheridge said a few more than 5,000 meters will be installed in the city with the work starting early in the new year.
Assessing the city’s need for bridge improvements in the new year, Etheridge announced that the city is waiting on a wetlands determination before proceeding with replacement of the Key Street Bridge. He said that once that determination is made, bids will be let and work on the bridge will start.
Etheridge said the city anticipates that construction on the bridge will start in early 2019. Work on the Travis Street Bridge is still dependent on when the city can be assured that state money is available for the work. He said the bridge should be placed back on the state’s funding cycle at some point in 2019 and once the funds are assured, a contract can be let and work can start on that bridge.
Etheridge said the city should seek a request for qualifications from contractors who may be interested in construction of the Elm St. and Brown St. bridges. Both were damaged in floods.
Etheridge said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 90 percent of the bridge costs and the city will have to put up a 10 percent match.