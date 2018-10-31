HAMMOND — Eyes were pointed to the skies over Hammond as the air show returned to the Florida Parishes.
The show returned Oct. 20-21 after a 26-year hiatus.
This year’s show, titled "Freedom Then & Now,” came back “bigger and better” according to Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto who, along with David Laboue, executive director of Hammond’s Northshore Regional Airport, spearheaded a communitywide effort to bring an air show back to the area.
"This is one of the best air shows ever presented in the nation," Panepinto said. "The pilots, who are the stars of the show, have been telling us how pleased they are and how well organized the show has been.”
The mayor thanked First Guaranty Bank, the show’s official presenter, who donated $50,000 to launch the drive that ultimately raised about $230,000 in cash and in-kind services to cover the show’s expenses. The Hammond Airshow Foundation was charged with raising funds and making all arrangements for the event. “It takes a lot of money to put on a first-class air show such as the one we are offering the public. We have worked on this for two years and you have to start ahead of time if you want to secure the top pilots and aerial acts,” he said.
The Hammond Airshow was dedicated to the memory of the late Frank van Mullem who was a leader in bringing the show back to Hammond before his death in 2017.
The star of the show, according to Panepinto and perhaps most of the spectators at the show, was the performance of the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, the newest jet fighter in the nation’s military inventory and largely acclaimed as the best fighter aircraft in the world today. The plane’s pilot, Major John Lopez, demonstrated the plane’s cutting-edge capabilities.
As a prelude to the air show, the demonstration team that accompanies the F-22 to air shows met with teachers and students at Hammond High Magnet School. Members of that team, MSgt. Jamie Fleming, SSgt. Annemarie Prozzillo and TSgt. Emanuel Knowlton explained the capabilities of the F-22 pointing out that the aircraft flies at twice the speed of sound, can operate up to 60,000 feet, has advanced maneuverability and control features and can be refueled in midair. The team also explained the Air Force's mission and answered questions about the many career opportunities available.
Part of the F-22’s demonstration was a joint flight with aircraft from the World War II and Korean War eras. The performance was billed as the “F-22 Heritage Flight.”
Some of the nation’s best acrobatic pilots were participants in the show. A crowd pleaser was Kevin Coleman, a Louisiana native, who is known around the world as an air show pilot, a Red Bull Air Race Challenger and an advanced aerobatic pilot. His aerial performance was a visual spectacle as he pushed his aircraft to the limit.
Among the many performances were skydiving demonstration offered by the Misty Blues. The Misty Blues are the only all-women skydiving team in the United States. The women have been performing since the early 1980s and have demonstrated their exceptional skills at shows through the nation. Two members of the team brought their act to Strawberry Stadium on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus. The two parachutists delivered the ball for the Saturday night football game from out of the sky.
The acclaimed Ace Maker Airshows Shooting Star T-33 flight, the Skip Stewart Airshows performance, the A-26 Invader Squadron from the Commemorative Air Force, the Wild Blue Rodeo, and RV-8 act from Tampa, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys comedy act flying Piper J-3 Cubs, were among other performers.
Wowing the crow was a performance of the world’s fastest semi-truck ever, the Shockwave Jet Truck which currently holds the world record for jet-powered full-sized trucks at 376 miles per hour. Performing stunts on motorcycles was the Big Air Insanity Tour FMX Motorcross Team.
Additionally, Panepinto pointed out that the air show had given the community an economic boost.
Melissa Bordelon, executive director of the Hammond Chamber of Commerce, said hotel occupancy was up over the weekend and that local stores and restaurants had reported an uptick in business. “All in all, this has been a great event for our city,” she said.