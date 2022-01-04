Two Livingston Parish musicians entertained the residents and staff at the St. James Place Retirement community Dec. 20.
Will Wesley and Phil Chandler returned to Baton Rouge from a U.S. tour to spread some holiday cheer. From Christmas carols to the popular songs of their youth, the musical duo had residents clapping along and dancing the evening away.
Smiles filled the room, as request after request continued to roll in. Following the performance, many came forth for pictures and conversations. Stories were shared, gifts were exchanged. It was a true reflection of the Christmas season.
Wesley said he and Chandler's desire to give back was the motivation for the show.
"It's all about giving back," Wesley said. "It's not about money or fame, it's about using our talents to give back to the community. If playing songs brings happiness to these residents, then we feel we're doing our job. After all, the sole purpose of music is to touch the lives of others."
Wesley and Chandler are both from Livingston Parish.