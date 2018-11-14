PONCHATOULA — Award-winning author Kate Moore, whose best-selling book “Radium Girls” brought the tragic story of young women poisoned by radium in the early decades of the twentieth century to the world’s attention, was in Tangipahoa Parish Nov. 2-3 to discuss her book with local audiences.
“Radium Girls,” a New York Times best-seller, is the story of countless numbers of young women who eagerly sought work in factories where watch faces were painted with radium to make them glow in the dark. These young girls worked amid the glowing dust of the factories until they begin to grow sick in mysterious ways. Even though the factories denied that radium was making the girls dangerously ill and sought to discredit their stories, the girls persisted in seeking assistance through the courts.
From their efforts, federal laws were eventually passed that served to prevent a repeat of the tragedy suffered by the young women.
Moore’s visit to the area was sponsored by the Tangipahoa Parish Library System. Earlier in the year, “Radium Girls” was chosen as the library’s Community Reads Program book of the year. According to Library Director Barry Bradford, the book was read by large numbers of residents, and several discussion sessions about the implications of what happened to the radium girls were held.
Moore, who lives in London, is an author, book editor and ghost writer. She directed an acclaimed production of “These Shining Lives,” a play about the radium girls, and discovered the story of the dial-painters. She said she was so moved about the tragedy faced by the girls that she was determined to write a book about their lives and the suffering they endured. Her research took her to New York; Newark and Orange, New Jersey; and Chicago and Ottawa, Illinois, where she said she “walked in the women’s footsteps, met their families, visited their homes and graves, and stood at the sites of the dial-painting studios and remembered the radium girls.”
She opened her address at the Friday session held in the Ponchatoula Branch Library by reading from the opening chapter of her book. In that passage, she relates the story of Katherine Schaub who, in 1917, was heading for her first day of work at the Radium Luminous Materials Corporation in Newark, New Jersey. Schaub, Moore explained, was typical of the girls, some as young as 11, who were recruited to paint the watch dials with the luminous radium. Moore points out that the girls were eager for jobs in the radium factories because the pay was very good for the times, and it was widely believed that radium was not only safe but gave people enhanced health properties.
In many cases, Moore explained, the girls in the radium studios were making more money than their fathers, boyfriends or husbands: “It was considered wonderful work. ... The girls enjoyed a close knit working relationship and many of them recruited their sisters, cousins and friends to join them in the factories.”
Moore explained that the girls mixed their own “paint” and that in the process of handling the radium they were quickly covered with the dust. “They would literally glow when in a dark room and this was considered something special that set them apart,” she said.
What made working with the radium paint even more menacing was that the girls, to make their paint brushes “point,” would pass them through their lips, the radium entering their systems constantly.
As time went on, the girls began to notice strange things happening to their bodies. One of the first signs of illness was complaints about tooth aches. When teeth were removed, the problems did not stop, and some of the girls eventually had to endure their teeth falling out and their jawbones coming out in pieces.
“The girls knew that the radium was making them sick, but the companies kept assuring the women that the radium was not the cause of their illness. The companies did everything in their power to blame the illness on something other than the radium," Moore said. "The doctors didn’t know what was causing these strange illnesses. ... This was something new and most people believed that not only was radium not harmful, it was helpful. The girls were left alone in their fight for relief from what was making them sick and killing some of them."
The author contends that many scientists knew radium was dangerous and that even the famed Curies who discovered radium knew that in large quantities it could be dangerous. "Radium was the craze of the 1920s and 1930s, and many, many products were laced with the stuff,” she said.
Radium was chemically attracted to calcium in the human body, and that attraction caused the radium to attack the bones. The early cases of radium poisoning baffled doctors, who put the illnesses wasting the young girls down to known causes of sickness and disease. The companies making radium products refused to even consider that the radium was dangerous.
She pointed out that the companies hired detectives to discredit the girls.
Ultimately, through their persistence, the girls began to realize some justice. Through repeated lawsuits brought against the companies, the courts began to side with the girls, many who were very seriously sick, and against the companies. One of the leaders in the fight against the radium companies, Catherine Donohue, gave testimony at her home because she was too weak and sick to physically attend a hearing in the case.
The struggle was long and difficult, Moore said, but in the end, the women proved to be “heroes.” Moore said that many of these women were forgotten and that once she had learned of their struggles, she “felt an enormous responsibility to tell their story.” She said of her pursuit of the story: “This was full of science and full of law and I am not a scientist or a lawyer. But I am a woman and I just felt very strongly that the story of these women had to be told.”
The persistence of the radium girls led to the protection of workers during the Manhattan Project, when the atomic bomb was developed during World War II. She said the women involved with the radium who survived were studied for many years after the practice of painting with radium had stopped and that the research has been important in learning how to protect people from radiation. The story of the radium girls has also had an effect on laws that protect people in the workplace, she said.
“I came to America to visit the homes, the graves, the studios where these girls worked. I met with members of their families. When I wrote this book, I wanted it to be the voices of the girls who suffered through this tragedy, not my voice. When I read their diaries, their letters, heard stories from their survivors, I knew I had to share those voices with all who wanted to listen to them," More said.
"I am not speaking for them, I letting them speak for themselves."
Moore, who was to end her latest tour of America shortly after her visit to Tangipahoa Parish, said that she worked on the book “seven days a week, for 16 hours a day for four months ... but it was worth it. I feel grateful for all the recognition that the book has received, but more importantly, knowing that the story of these girls has been told is most satisfying. Their story is one that should be inspiring to all who learn about it.”