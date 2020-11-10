At a glance, Albany High’s JJ Doherty and Cayden Boudreaux might not look as if they have much in common, but the similarities are there.
Doherty is the quarterback for the Hornets football team, which has itself in position for a berth in the Class 3A playoffs that begin in three weeks. A threat both running and passing, Doherty’s hard work has helped him improve during his junior season.
Boudreaux is a ninth-grader, but has already posted Albany’s fastest girls cross-country time in at least the last 10 years according to track website athletic.net. Heading into the final week of the season, Boudreaux had the second-fastest time in Class 3A, and appears ready to challenge for the individual state championship.
The key for both has been a solid work ethic.
“I feel like I’m doing what God has planned for me,” Doherty said. “If I keep busting my butt in the weight room and on the field at practice, I feel like everything is going to come my way.”
Things came Doherty’s way Friday, when he led Albany to a 63-21 win over Loranger. Doherty three for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Hornets took a 42-14 halftime lead. The win left Albany at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 8-3A, and has the Hornets still thinking about grabbing a share of the district title.
Those thoughts were made possible by putting in hard work following a loss to Jewel Sumner two weeks ago.
“What’s important is how you respond in practice, and it leads to Friday,” Doherty said. “I feel like (last) week we prepared really well coming off of a loss.”
Doherty has grown about an inch and added 10 pounds to his frame this season. He has matured mentally, as well, and has begun to draw interest from college recruiters. Among others, his suitors have included Kentucky, Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.
“He’s got something that’s hard to find at the high school level. He’s a guy who can throw on the run and complete passes,” Albany football coach Mike Janis said. “He’s got great size, great speed and a real good arm.”
Boudreaux is not as far along in her high school career as Doherty, but she is already showing how competitive she is.
She won the Livingston Parish cross-country meet on Oct. 31 with a personal record time of 18:35.5. It was the 14th fastest time in the state this year for a runner in any classification. For Class 3A, it was second only to Academy of Sacred Heart’s Olivia McGoey, the defending state champion.
Albany cross-country coach John Legoria said Boudreaux pushed herself even when no other runners were there to challenge her.
“She was in front of the next girl a good way,” Legoria said. “That was a great time for her considering there was nobody else there with her. I think she can do a little better, but we’ll see.”
Boudreaux ran 19:00.02 at the Baton Rouge Metro Championship on Oct. 31. The course is similar to the one used for the state meet, which will be held Nov. 17 in Natchitoches. Boudreaux finished eighth, but was hampered by her shoes. Boudreaux had problems with the laces, and ran the race with her shoes untied.
Regardless, Legoria expects Boudreaux to be focused at the state meet.
“What I know about (Boudreaux) is she’s a competitor,” he said. “She gets upset when she doesn’t run well. The last meet, when her shoes came untied, she was in tears because she wanted to compete with the girl from St. Joseph’s, one of the top runners in any class.”
For now, Boudreaux will have to settle for being one of the top runners in Class 3A, and one of the favorites to win an individual title at the state meet.