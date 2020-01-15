Piccadilly celebrated a ribbon-cutting Dec. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber for its new Juban Crossing location.
Denham Springs location General Manager Steve Jenkins said that in the weeks this location has been open, it has served up to 1,400 customers in one day alone.
Officials from Piccadilly said they have been looking forward to returning to Livingston Parish. The new store look is the first of its kind and is specifically suited to its customer base. Architects and engineers of the project were in attendance to review consumer response to the new look.
The restaurant, 27156 Crossing Circle, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. then 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.