Patrick Gerard Coudrain is Holy Ghost Catholic School’s Distinguished Graduate for 2019.
A 2003 graduate, Coudrain is a Hammond native and a continued his high school education at St. Thomas Aquinas, graduating in 2007. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 2011 with a bachelor's in marketing.
While at Louisiana Tech, he served as a member of the Student Government Association, Student Recruiters, Student Advancement and Orientation Student Leader. Coudrain was one of five members of Kappa Alpha Order, nationwide, to be chosen for the E. Fleming Mason Memorial Internship Program, where he worked on Capitol Hill in Washington in the office of Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla.
Coudrain obtained his Juris Doctorate in 2015 from Loyola University of New Orleans, where he was a member of the Loyola Moot Court Program.
He is a member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and is on its Advisory Board. He was the club's 2016-17 New Kiwanian of the Year. Coudrain also serves on the OPTIONS Inc. Advisory Board as its secretary/treasurer and is a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Alumni Board.