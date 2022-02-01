Business and community leaders were honored Jan. 17 at the Livingston Parish Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony.
The Livingston Parish business of the year awards recognize business with an area of excellence in business culture, being a good corporate citizen and excellence in their respective fields.
The following awards were presented:
Large Business of the Year
Holmes Building Materials, with a location in Denham Springs, was named the Livingston Parish Large Business of the Year for 2021.
Matthew Holmes, owner, received the award. He thanked the team for their lead in making this award possible. Holmes employs over 170. The business has had a presence in Denham Springs for 15 years.
Holmes ensures the company stays engaged in community projects and initiatives. The business also is committed to professional development that keeps their employees on top of the latest in the industry.
Holmes recently been recognized as Industry Innovator and Industry Game Changer of the Year.
Medium Business of the Year
Performance Tire and Automotive Inc. in Denham Springs was awarded the Medium Business of the Year award.
Founder, John Morse, accepted the award on behalf of Ben Morse, who is the current owner of the business. John Morse founded the business and is a veteran who continued through his years in business to support veterans. Ben took over the business in the past few years.
The category looks at business growth, innovation, customer care and community give back.
The company has been in its Denham Springs location since the business was started over 24 years ago.
Performance Tire and Automotive has won The Big Heart Award for its work with car repairs for certain groups. The owners of the company are engaged in community and support of local organizations they are a part of.
Owner Ben Morse serves the business community at large in Livingston Parish and Denham Springs through his appointment on the Livingston Parish Chamber’s Back 2 Work Task Force. He is a graduate and alumni of the Leadership Livingston program.
Small Business of the Year
Chuck’s Sportscards of Louisiana, located in Albany, won the Livingston Parish Small Business of the Year for 2021 at the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce’s awards event and annual meeting held in Denham Springs.
Owner Chuck Raborn accepted the award on behalf of his business. He noted his appreciation to the community for support of his business and his family for supporting him.
“Small businesses have challenges and opportunities that are unique to the independent business sector," a statement read at the banquet said. "Yet, they tackle the same areas of excellence as larger business. This holds true for Chuck’s Sportscards of Louisiana."
The presentation said Raborn started his business over 20 years ago when he was in his early 20s and has been at its location in Albany for 15 years.
"Being in a business with professional athletes, the business owner has his share of interesting stories, including a signing he hosted with Drew Brees. He has relationships with other greats in the sports industry, and several of those have visited his Albany store. He also has a location in Baton Rouge.
Raborn has served on the Livingston Parish Chamber board of directors and its Education Committee.
He serves on St. Margaret’s Finance Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
New Business of the Year
Mami’s Mexican Restaurant in Springfield was awarded the Livingston Parish New Business of the Year.
Partners Sandy Dennis, Israel Miranda and Denisse Valezco accepted the award. Dennis said she was overwhelmed by how accepting the Springfield community and customers beyond have been of the restaurant.
April Wehrs, Chamber president, announced the winner and said, “Opening a restaurant during these challenging years is notable. To open a successful one, is a true testimony to the business partners and their knowledge of the industry.”
Within 10 days of opening, Mami's owners were faced with Hurricane Ida and were forced to close as the east side of the parish was hit especially hard by the storm.
"Pressing on, they have been embraced by a community that was eager for a new thriving business of this caliber. In the restaurant industry, the success of the food, service and pricing tells the story, and this one is of success. Locals love this place, plus it draws people from other areas," Wehrs said.
The New Business of the Year award is for businesses which opened in the current year.
Community Impact Award
The French Settlement Playground was announced as the Community Impact Award for 2021.
The award is meant for an organization, project or action that is significant to the Livingston Parish community.
In 2021, one project hits all the marks for addressing a need in a community that typically does not get this kind of attention, a chamber news release said. It has been many years since the southern end of Livingston Parish has been the focus of a project such as this, the news release said.
The project began when a group was assigned through members of the Leadership Livingston Class of 2020. Each group must come up with a community project, and this group chose the playground.
The project was a collaboration of business, local government and individuals who contributed funds to make the playground a reality. The location for the playground is owned by French Settlement government.
The Playground Project was finalized and came through at a time when outdoor play was being supported heavily in response to COVID-19.
The project began in 2020 with the Leadership Livingston Project group and came to reality in 2021.
Members of the Leadership Livingston Project Group were recognized for their work on the project and include: Todd Price, Holmes Building Materials; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering; Chasity Chauvin, Livingston Parish Public Schools; Sandy Teal, Livingston Parish Council Clerk; Jeremy Aydell, owner, Franchisee Sport Clips; Jeanette Clark, City of Denham Springs; and Timothy ‘Joel’ Stern, Our Lady of the Lake.