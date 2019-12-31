On Dec. 9, 137 high school sophomores from Springfield, French Settlement and Maurepas high schools attended a Student Career Conference held by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
The conference is part of the chamber's career and workforce initiatives facilitated through the Education Committee.
Students were taken through breakout sessions with activities that help students understand and experience the job interview process, the value of integrity on the job and the importance of working as part of a team, a news release said. Following the sessions, a panel of industry experts offered advice on career paths and information based on their experiences.
Students asked questions of the panel, including challenges panel participants had overcome, how to follow their career paths, how to enhance their personal brand and start-up business advice. Panel members were representatives of health care, sales, automotive, real estate, information technology, entrepreneurship, banking and engineering.
Pathways to careers included those seeking employment directly out of high school, certifications or four-year degrees.
Shannon Bernard, Education Committee chairwoman said, "We were impressed with the students and the questions they brought to the panel. We were interested to learn what is on the students' minds as they prepare for future employment."
Chamber business members, including 22 business leaders from banking, sales, engineering, healthcare and more, volunteered to teach breakout sessions and sit on a panel for the one-day conference.
"Finding and hiring the right employees is a top concern of businesses, so the chamber sought ways to bring practical information to the next generation of the workforce. Employers are limited by the ability to find loyal, dedicated employees, and we hope to enlighten students on ways they can have an edge when seeking employment," Chamber of Commerce CEO April Wehrs said.
The chamber is reviewing options to bring the program to more high schools throughout the parish. "It is an intense day and takes an incredible amount of planning and dedication from our volunteers and chamber staff. We know that once school officials see the program, they request the program be brought to their schools. We are excited about that and are hoping to increase our reach in 2020," Wehrs said.