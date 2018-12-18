The man accused of killing a Denham Springs couple in October was extradited Tuesday to Louisiana after his arrest in Kentucky last month.

Longtime Denham Springs residents Eugene "Frank" Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70, were found beaten to death in their company's building Oct. 31. An autopsy found they died of blunt force trauma. Authorities called the crime heinous and senseless.

Michael T. Collins was arrested in Scottsville, Kentucky, just days after their bodies were found following a Crimestoppers tip that indicated he was there. He has been awaiting extradition since then and returned to Louisiana on Tuesday, according to a news release Tuesday night from the Denham Springs Police Department.

Collins didn't waive extradition, which required local authorities to obtain a "governor's warrant" for his return, the release says.

Collins was booked at the Denham Springs Police Department on the following: two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of automobile theft and one count of simple burglary. He was then transported to the Livingston Parish jail.

The Gurleys owned National Pool Builders, Inc., which is located on Pete's Highway on the east side of Denham Springs. Neighbors said Collins had lived on the business' property in a trailer. He was originally from Tennessee but had been in Louisiana since at least 2016, court records show.

Authorities said that results from tests performed by the Louisiana State Police crime lab linked Collins to the crime, providing enough evidence to support a warrant for his arrest. Police said then that they believed Collins had fled Louisiana in Frank Gurley's white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup.

The Kentucky State Police recovered the truck in the parking lot of a state park about 10 miles from the residence where Collins was arrested, Denham Springs police said Tuesday.

Collins has a lengthy criminal record, including arrests on assault and burglary in Tennessee, and an incident in Denham Springs where he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery in 2016.

The Gurleys were longtime Denham Springs residents, known by many for their kindness and their pool business. Frank Gurley also taught for many years at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Junior High.