Laura Boeke, the produce manager at Carter's Supermarket, in Walker, in late June was presented with her Produce Manager of the Year Plaque at the 2018 United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Celebration Breakfast held in Chicago.
Boeke, the only winner from Louisiana, was presented the plaque at the event by Michael H. Solomon, president of Dole Fresh Vegetables; and Tim Stejskal, general manager and senior vice president of sales, Dole Fresh Vegetables. Dole is the major sponsor of the program that honors 25 people nationwide.