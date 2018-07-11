IMG_8600.JPG

Laura Boeke, center, produce manager at Carter's Supermarket in Walker, received her Produce Manager of the Year Plaque at the 2018 United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Celebration Breakfast held in Chicago from Michael H. Solomon, left, and Tim Stejskal, both of Dole Fresh Vegetables.

 Provided photo from George Hubka

Laura Boeke, the produce manager at Carter's Supermarket, in Walker, in late June was presented with her Produce Manager of the Year Plaque at the 2018 United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Celebration Breakfast held in Chicago.

Boeke, the only winner from Louisiana, was presented the plaque at the event by Michael H. Solomon, president of Dole Fresh Vegetables; and Tim Stejskal, general manager and senior vice president of sales, Dole Fresh Vegetables. Dole is the major sponsor of the program that honors 25 people nationwide.

View comments