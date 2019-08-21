Yellow Jackets optimistic about 2019 season
Going into the final two weeks of last year's regular season, Denham Springs High looked like a football program at a crossroads.
The Yellow Jackets were 4-4 in coach Bill Conides' second season at the helm and had lost three of their four district games.
Two more losses to Central and Scotlandville would have left Denham out of the postseason.
Instead, Denham Springs rallied to win both games, setting the stage for an upset at Sam Houston in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs and a near-miss against Acadiana in a second-round home game.
"We definitely hit a little hot streak," linebacker Tristan Duhe recalled. "We were playing as hard as we could, trying every week to get the seniors to that next game."
The momentum of that late surge carried over into the offseason, leaving nothing but optimism about the direction of the program.
The goal this year: Be that team from Week 1.
"It's time to break down that door and take the next step," Conides said.
Many of the same familiar faces from last season will be leading that charge.
Quarterback Luke Lunsford returns for his senior year after passing for 2,700 yards and 27 touchdowns during a breakout junior campaign.
Conides shut down Lunsford in the spring as the 6-foot-1, 210-pound signal-caller nursed a stress fracture in his spine. Lunsford sat out Denham's seven-on-seven season in June as well as he continued to heal.
But when he returned at the start of fall practice, Conides said Lunsford looked as good as ever. He mentioned the quarterback's pocket presence, arm strength, size and speed, and ability to throw from all arm slots as areas he has improved.
"He's like a Robo Super Quarterback now," Conides said.
As impressive as Lunsford has been, the strength of this team may be the group that lines up in front of him.
Four starters return on an offensive line that averages 282 pounds. Junior guard Chris Smith stands 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds. Senior center Lake Thorburn is the "runt" of the bunch at 6-3, 252 pounds.
"This is the first time in my life I haven't been able to see over the line," Lunsford said. "But it's a good problem to have."
What Lunsford won't have this year is Tre Muse by his side.
The Yellow Jackets will replace Muse, who rushed for 1,420 yards as a workhorse feature back, with what appears to be a running back by committee.
And the top four pass-catchers from last year are also gone.
Players such as Phillip Earnhardt, a track and field standout, and Troy Golmond are expected to emerge as Lunsford's leading targets.
Defensively, Duhe anchors a unit that gave up 60 points twice last season but rebounded to play a key role in the late-season turnaround.
Conides said the defense benefits from facing such a diverse offense every day in practice.
"Our defense isn't going to see an offense that does as much stuff as we do," Conides said. "There's nothing they haven't seen before."
An early indicator of the defense's mettle should come in Week 2 when Denham Springs travels to Ponchatoula.
Last year, the Green Wave won an epic 64-63 shootout behind LSU commitment T.J. Finley at quarterback.