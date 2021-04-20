HAMMOND — North Oaks Medical Center has been recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Compared to similarly developed countries, such as Canada, Germany and Australia, the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate, at approximately 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births, with the rate steadily increasing since 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System found that non-Hispanic, Black women are two to three times more likely to die from preventable or treatable pregnancy-related complications as compared to White women, a news release said.
To help address gaps in care and ensure better health for mothers, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association enhanced its quality evaluation for the maternity care program to address key factors driving the U.S.’s maternal health crisis, such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high use of Caesarean sections, and racial and ethnic disparities in care.
In 2018, facilities that received designations under the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program cared for more than 40% of Blue Cross and Blue Shield commercially insured women giving birth across the country.
In 2020, the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program was expanded beyond traditional outcome measures to include assessments of internal quality improvement, data collection and dissemination, and internal protocols that better address clinical quality and equity issues in maternity care. New in the evaluation cycle, facilities must collect race and ethnicity data; have a maternal quality improvement program, commence drills and simulations for adverse events; and have dedicated protocols and procedures for the management of hypertension and hemorrhage.
In addition, they must meet clinical outcome metrics at a higher standard than required previously. Specifically, the rate for low-risk, first-time caesarean sections has been aligned with the revised Healthy People 2020 goals. Facilities eligible for the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity care show statistically significant differences in key clinical outcomes compared to their peers.