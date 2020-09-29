IMG_1906.JPG

Independence Leadership Academy students La'darius Cortez, Sandro Gros and Alejandro Carrion were the Top Sellers in the spring World's Finest Chocolate sale. They recently received their $25 gift cards for helping raise needed funds for the PBIS program.

 Provided photo

Independence Leadership Academy recently honored students La'darius Cortez, Sandro Gros and Alejandro Carrion as the Top Sellers in the spring World's Finest Chocolate sale. The students received their $25 gift cards for helping raise needed funds for the PBIS program.

View comments