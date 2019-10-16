Keep Hammond Beautiful will participate in the Great American Cleanup from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Participants should meet at The Oaks downtown parking mall, North Cate Street and East Robert Street.
Refreshments will be served and pickup sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed.
The event is organized by the Keep Hammond Beautiful committee and the City of Hammond and may be used for students who need service hours or community service hour requirements.
For information, call (985) 277-5955.