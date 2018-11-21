The “Land of Sweets” will come to life as nearly 30 Fellom Ballet intermediate and advanced dancers offer performances of a miniature, traveling “Nutcracker” on Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.
As part of Fellom Ballet’s commitment to arts in education, the cast will take its show on the road to Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School on Friday, Nov. 30.
On Dec. 1, the cast will entertain residents of Hammond Nursing Home, Oak Park Village and Summerfield Senior Living before a public performance at 3 p.m. in a new venue — the Student Union Theater at Southeastern Louisiana University, 303 Texas Ave. in Hammond.
Admission for the public performance is one nonperishable sweet or savory item to benefit The Tangi Food Pantry and Southeastern’s Student Food Pantry through a partnership with Southeastern’s Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society. Cookies and milk will be served following the 38-minute performance.
Portraying Clara is Violet Sandifer, who attends Southeastern Louisiana University Laboratory School. Playing the role of Clara’s brother, Fritz, is Esther Kate Chance, who is home-schooled. Olivia Lowentritt, of Archbishop Hannan High School, will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Southeastern Louisiana University student Dillon Maloney will reprise his role as the Rat King.
Guest artists Dawson Gildig, of Southeastern Louisiana University, and Mick Hawkins, of Hammond, will portray the Nutcracker Prince and Godfather Drosselmeyer, respectively.
The cast also includes (in order of appearance): Clara’s Friends Rowyn Fletcher of Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School and Lily Anderson of Southeastern Louisiana University Laboratory School; Fritz’ Friends Molly Graff of Holy Ghost Catholic School, Averyl Fisher (home-schooled) and Amelia McKinney of Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School; Ballerina Doll Lola Fletcher of Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School; Soldier Doll Emma Miranda of Albany High School; Harlequin Doll Aly O’Flynn (home-schooled); Snowflakes Mia Piazza of Regina Coeli Child Development Center, Carli Anderson of Holy Ghost Catholic School, and Caroline Casey and Juliette LeRay of St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School; Spanish Amelie Dupuy (home-schooled) and Claire Folks of Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy; Arabian Emma Hood of Albany Middle School; Chinese Abigail Bates of St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School; Russians Eliot Chance (home-schooled) and Dillon Maloney; Marzipan Candice Alford of Southeastern Louisiana University Laboratory School, Lily Bertucci (home-schooled), Penny Lentini of Holy Ghost Catholic School and Kendall Duncan of Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School; and Flowers Amanda Babin and Emma Dare Chance (home-schooled), Emily Chalona of Lancaster Elementary School, and Katherine Thompson of Albany Middle School.
This marks the 11th consecutive year that Fellom Ballet has presented the traveling "Nutcracker" as a community service project. Cynthia Fellom Tricou will serve as narrator of the ballet that was choreographed this year by Faith Allen, Kelly Domiano, Claire Draper, Maggie Oldendorf and Katherine Schepker.
The story revolves around Clara, a young girl who receives a Nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift and then enters a magical world called the “Land of Sweets.”
For more information, call Fellom Ballet at (985) 974-3996. For more information, visit www.fellomballet.com or the studio’s Facebook page.