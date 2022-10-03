Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is holding its first Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1702 Pecan Court, in Ponchatoula.
On hand will be the Creative Minds Writers’ Group, including Leah Eskine and Ann Marie Jameson, author of the "Bella Rose” series. Jameson and the other authors will be on site to answer questions and sign copies of their books.
There will be numerous arts and crafts vendors. Lunches, snacks and drinks will be on sale.
Some of the local craftsman and vendors that will be showcasing their designs include:
- Hammond Sweets (April Bell)
- Suellen Buckley
- Woodsy Girl (Jody Revader)
- Jo Jo Creations (Jo Ann Franeois)
- Crochet by Linda (Linda Starns)
- Anna Rita Miller
- R & D Creations (Dottie Nelson)
- Gisella Designs (Gisella Neidenfuer)
- Tupperware (Kelly Brandon)
- Silver Branch Soapworks (Melissa Gillespie)
- Debbie’s Crunchy Delights (Debbie Binnings)
- Creations by Gladiola (Gladys Leiter)
- Sharron Clelland IB Woodworks (Stephan Cozad)
- G Anna’s Gems (Gloria Messenger)
- Evangeline Inc. (Monika Rogan)
- Pampered Chef (Dottie Wall) TVFC Crafts & Gifts
All proceeds from this event will go toward the group's community service projects.
For more information about TVFC, visit a group meeting, which are held at local restaurants on the first Tuesday or Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. Contact President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or Membership Chairman Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com for more details or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1430233043778227 and at the group's website at www.tangivfc.com.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Ag Center Extension Service.